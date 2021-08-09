Viral video shows DC cop punching man on U Street in Southeast

The D.C. police on Monday will address an incident in which an officer was caught on video repeatedly punching a man as other officers tried to restrain him.

The incident happened Sunday afternoon near the Ketcham Recreation Center, on U Street in Southeast.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mysonne #Jegna (@mysonnenygeneral)

An Instagram video shows police trying to restrain the man when one of the three officers punches the man in the face and then the torso.

During the struggle, a group of men recording the incident on their phones yell at the officers for punching the man. Someone then throws a chair, boxes and a garbage can at the officers while they continue to try to handcuff the first man.

One man can be heard: “You know, under protocol, if someone’s being restrained that’s no reason for you to hit him!”

At one point, one of the officers takes his gun out of his holster as he tells the crowd to back away.

At the end of the video, once the man is in handcuffs, the officers appear to take a firearm out of the man’s waistband and show it to the crowd.

D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee will hold an update at noon Monday on the incident, as well as the violence that shook the District over the weekend.

Three people were killed and 15 were left injured.

The first deadly shooting happened at 1:45 a.m. Saturday, on 53rd Street in Southeast. D.C. police officers found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Juwaun Williams, 20, of Southeast, was taken to a hospital where he later died. Two other men are being treated for non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, 20-year-old Kendall Brown, of Hyattsville, Maryland, was killed in a shooting in a residence on Nelson Place, near 30th Street Southeast.

On Sunday, 22-year old Amard Jefferson, of Fort Washington, Maryland, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection with Brown’s death.

Around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, officers were flagged down after a man with an apparent gunshot wound was found in a vehicle on 49th Street and Bass Place in Southeast. James Beckham, 69, of Suitland, Maryland, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two men were shot in the 700 block of Kenilworth Avenue Northeast, near the Minnesota Avenue Metro station, around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, the first in a string of early-morning shootings.

Two hours later, officers showed up to the 200 block of 37th Place Southeast, just south of East Capitol Street, for a reported shooting and found a wounded woman. She was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

And at 3:10 a.m. Sunday, a shooting in the 3700 block of New York Avenue Northeast, Just north of the National Arboretum, left three men with non-life threatening gunshot injuries.

D.C. police reported two shootings Friday, five Saturday and five more Sunday.

WTOP’s Anna Gewel and Zeke Hartner contributed to this report.