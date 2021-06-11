Shared Streets program continues through the summer in Montgomery Co.

Montgomery County, Maryland, residents will be able to enjoy dinner outside, and even continue shopping on the sidewalk, all summer long.

Montgomery County, Maryland, is extending a popular program that first rolled out in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Residents will be able to enjoy dinner outside, and even continue shopping on the sidewalk, all summer long.

The Montgomery County Department of Transportation announced Friday that the Shared Streets program, which allows people and businesses to use public spaces and certain streets for activities such as biking, walking, outdoor dining and shopping, will be extended throughout the summer.

“It is great news that MCDOT will continue our widely popular Shared Streets program throughout the summer,” County Executive Marc Elrich said in a statement. “As we continue to reopen, we are encouraging all Montgomery County residents and visitors to support our restaurants. The Shared Streets programs will allow restaurants to serve more tables while diners can enjoy summer weather and festive atmospheres.”

Residents have flocked to streeteries in Bethesda and Wheaton. Silver Spring had a similar stretch on Georgia Avenue that closed lanes for local restaurants. And now, you can enjoy a beer or spritzer in the sun there all summer long.

But one program that was started during the pandemic won’t survive the summer — Neighborhood Greenways.

Residential streets that were closed to cars to allow safe places for people to walk and bike, but those streets will begin reopening to through traffic as the county emerges from the pandemic.