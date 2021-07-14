Mystery Message Forever Stamp unveiled at DC’s Spy Museum

The U.S. Postal Service unveiled its newest forever stamp design at the International Spy Museum in D.C., and the bright colored abstract stamp contained a hidden message that needed to be deciphered.

It reads, “More than Meets The Eye.”

Robert M. Duncan, a member of the Postal Service Board of Governors, was the dedicating official for the ceremony Wednesday. He said it was nice for this year’s events to be in-person.

“This is one of the fun things that you get to do as a member of the board of governors, so governors and high-ranking officials within the Postal Service act as the designated officials,” Duncan said.

There will be plenty of stamp unveilings in the future, Duncan said, so no need to fret if you missed it this time.

“We do events with almost all the stamps that are issued, so during the course of the year, there will be 20 or more events like this,” he said.

There was also a spy in attendance.

“Also known as Agent Zip; that is classified information, however,” James Holland said.

Holland described what goes into being a secret spy.

“It’s a lot of secrets that go into it — you know, espionage, spies, classified information,” Holland said.

The new Mystery Message Forever Stamp is designed to put your sleuthing skills to the test, the Postal Service said in a news release. Art director Antonio Alcalá designed the stamp.

Forever Stamps will always be equal to the current First-Class Mail 1-ounce price, which is currently 55 cents.