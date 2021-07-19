Coronavirus News: Surgeon general worries as pandemic worsens | The new breed of patients: Younger, unvaccinated | 500 days of tracking COVID | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Howard University sorority feeds families, honors its founding with potato harvest

Stephanie Gaines-Bryant | sgaines-bryant@wtop.com

July 19, 2021, 4:32 AM

Sisters who are part of the Phi Epsilon Omega chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority at Howard University. plant potatoes that they intend to give to a local food pantry. The sisters hope to harvest the potatoes by September or October.

Whether hot or cold, there are dozens of ways to prepare potatoes. You can fry them, bake them, mash or scallop them, and even use them to make a salad.

A local chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority wants to make sure families in Prince George’s County, Maryland, have access to the nutritious vegetable by harvesting exactly 1,908 potatoes.

The significance of that number? The year 1908 was when the Psi Epsilon Omega Chapter of AKA was founded at Howard University, according to chapter president Benita A. Swindell.

Howard’s AKA chapter has partnered with Elizabeth House, a food pantry that services families in Laurel, Bowie and Greenbelt.

But why potatoes? As Swindell said, they are “a great produce to raise because they’re low maintenance and they have a long shelf life once they’re harvested.”

Swindell said food insecurity is a big problem in the county: “We have some areas in the community that are labeled food deserts … meaning that the residents don’t have access to fresh food and groceries.”

The sorority has an 8-by-8-foot plot at the Bowie Community Garden Center where they’ve planted the potatoes, and hopes they’ll be ready by September or October.

