Arrest made in killing of 6-year-old Nyiah Courtney

Megan Cloherty | mcloherty@wtop.com

July 28, 2021, 11:44 AM

Multiple sources inside the D.C. Police Department confirm that they’ve made an arrest in the killing of 6-year-old Nyiah Courtney.

She was shot and killed while riding her scooter alongside her mother, who also was wounded in the shooting.

Three men and another woman were injured on Friday, July 16 when police say they were sprayed with bullets in the area of Malcom X and MLK Jr. avenues in Congress Heights.

Her killing enraged the community, including Police Chief Robert Contee.

We are expect to learn more about who was arrested at Mayor Muriel Bowser’s news conference at noon.

