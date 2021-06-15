July 4 fireworks are a go for the National Mall

Fireworks for the Fourth of July are back on the National Mall. Here's what you need to know.

Fireworks for the Fourth of July are a go on the National Mall.

“We are very excited to announce that, once again, the National Park Service will host the annual Independence Day fireworks celebration on the National Mall,” NPS spokesman Mike Litterst told WTOP.

Litterst said the show will go on at the National Mall.

“We’ll be shooting them off from both sides of the reflecting pool … a 17 minute display starting about 9:09 p.m.,” Litterst said.

“One of the city’s, if not the country’s, greatest traditions is Fourth of July fireworks on the National Mall.”

He noted that this is one of the first events to mark a step forward from the pandemic.

But, he added, if you’re not fully vaccinated, NPS will recommend you still wear a mask in crowded outdoor spaces.

“Anybody that’s coming down on Metro, masks are required for all public transportation,” Litterst said.

“Well, really, this is all about what Mayor (Muriel) Bowser said is that D.C. is open. And now we’ve got the fireworks to prove it,” John Falcicchio, D.C. Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development, said.

“So for us, this really means that it’s the opportunity for D.C. to be showcased around the nation. And for visitors to come back to D.C. to celebrate this important tradition.”

More recommendations from NPS will be provided online.

Earlier Tuesday, the White House announced plans to host a July 4 “independence from virus” bash.

WTOP’s Neal Augenstein contributed to this report.