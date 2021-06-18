DC offering gift cards after receiving COVID-19 vaccine at selected sites

Mayor Muriel Bowser is adding a new perk for those D.C. residents who have not received a COVID-19 vaccine: a free gift card.

Starting Saturday, residents age 12 and older who receive their first dose of the vaccine at select walk-up locations will receive a $51 VISA gift card. While anyone can get vaccinated at the sites, only residents will qualify for the gift card, according to the news release.

The giveaway will happen at the following three locations:

Anacostia High School: 1601 16th St SE, 9 a.m.–1 p.m. and 2 p.m.–7 p.m.

R.I.S.E. Demonstration Center: 2730 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave SE, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

Ron Brown High School: 4800 Meade St NE, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

All three sites will provide Johnson & Johnson vaccines for residents age 18 and older.

The Anacostia High School and Ron Brown High School sites will have the Pfizer vaccine available for children between the ages of 12 and 17. Those minors must be accompanied by a legal guardian at the vaccination site.

Those vaccinated at the Anacostia High School site will be entered in a drawing for two round-trip American Airlines tickets for travel anywhere the airline travels. The tickets can be used for domestic or international flights, the news release said.

“We are incredibly proud to pitch in on this effort by Mayor Bowser to boost vaccination rates in the District of Columbia,” Robert Isom, president of American Airlines, said in a statement.

“We know vaccines are helping us beat COVID-19 and resume the activities we’ve all been longing for, like reconnecting with friends and family and traveling for leisure and business.”

The push is a part of the city’s COVID-19 Community Corps Day of Action, where the additional walkup vaccination locations will open, including:

Arena Stage: 1101 6th St SW, 8 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1 p.m.–5 p.m.

Benning Stoddert Recreation Center: 100 Stoddert Place SE, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.

Eastern High School: 1700 East Capitol St NE, 9 a.m. –1 p.m. and 2 p.m.–7 p.m.

Ida B. Wells Middle School: 405 Sheridan St NW, 9 a.m.–1 p.m. and 2 p.m.–7 p.m.

Luke C. Moore High School: 1001 Monroe St NE, 9 a.m.– 5 p.m.

Walter E. Washington Convention Center: 801 Mt. Vernon Pl. NW, 9 a.m.–1 p.m. and 2 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

All the walkup sites will have Johnson & Johnson vaccines available for those ages 18 and older. Benning Stoddert Recreation Center, Eastern High School, and Luke C. Moore High School will carry Pfizer vaccines for children ages 12 and older.

The Day of Action will also include canvassers going door-to-door to engage with residents on their plans to receive the vaccine. Those interested in participating can register online.

