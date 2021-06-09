CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. numbers hit new lows | US to purchase vaccines to share globally | DC-area vaccine numbers
Home » Washington, DC News » Amid scramble for appointments,…

Amid scramble for appointments, DC pushes back deadline on expired licenses

Jack Moore | jmoore@wtop.com

June 9, 2021, 8:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

D.C. is extending the July 1 deadline for residents to renew expired licenses and ID cards until September.

The new deadline is Sept. 9.

“To ensure that District residents have ample time to secure appointments at the D.C. Department of Motor Vehicles, Mayor Bowser is extending the July 1 date for valid DMV credentials to September 9,” Deputy Mayor for Operations and Infrastructure Lucinda Babers said in a statement provided to WTOP.

DCist was the first to report the extended deadline.

The move comes as many District residents have scrambled to snag a limited number of in-person appointments to renew IDs and handle other business with the D.C. Department of Motor Vehicles, which has not allowed walk-ins since the start of the pandemic.

“Every day I hear from people still struggling to get DMV appointments,” D.C. At-large Council member Janeese Lewis George tweeted Wednesday, along with a screenshot of the D.C. DMV appointment portal showing no appointments available at several locations.

“The Hunger Games appointment system didn’t work for vaccines and it’s not working for the DMV either,” Lewis George tweeted. “People shouldn’t have to stalk a website to get basic services. As D.C. reopens let’s reopen the DMV too.”

The D.C. DMV website notes that D.C. residents with a REAL ID can renew theirs online. However, residents without a REAL ID, residents 70 and older and people converting an out-of-state license must make an online appointment to renew their credentials in-person.

If you lost your ID or it was damaged or stolen, you can get a duplicate online or by mail but you have to know your driver’s license number.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, D.C. restarted parking enforcement for the first time since the start of pandemic, meaning drivers will have to display valid registration stickers on their cars or risk getting ticketed.

That move also led to a rush for appointments on the online portal.

As of late May, the D.C. DMV was releasing about 6,000 appointments to the public each week.

At the start of the month, D.C. rolled out an amnesty program for drivers with outstanding tickets. The program runs through Sept. 30 and will include tickets issued before that date. During the amnesty period, drivers will only have to pay the original ticket amount, not any penalties that have accrued.

The program will benefit drivers who have had trouble obtaining a REAL ID because of outstanding tickets, the city said.

Jack Moore

Jack Moore joined WTOP.com as a digital writer/editor in July 2016. Previous to his current role, he covered federal government management and technology as the news editor at Nextgov.com, part of Government Executive Media Group.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

As agencies rebuild staff capacity, OPM finalizes new rehiring tool for former employees

USPS defends slower mail to achieve more reliable delivery

IRS seeks authority to fast-track more hires as its builds up depleted workforce

VA says 10% budget boost will address pent up demand for health services during pandemic

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up