DC residents scramble to get DMV appointments as parking enforcement ramps up

Beginning Tuesday, D.C. will restart all parking enforcement and cars will have to display valid registration stickers.

That’s left some new residents scrambling to land an appointment with the D.C. Department of Motor Vehicles to get things sorted out.

Walk-ins are still not an option because of pandemic restrictions.

“I have been trying for months and months on the D.C. DMV website to get an appointment, and it almost always says there are no appointments available,” said WTOP midday producer Joslyn Chesson, who moved to D.C. from Virginia.

Chesson has been trying to land a new resident appointment to get a D.C. license and tags, and then a residential parking permit.

Jackson Harris, who also just moved from Virginia, said he was in a similar bind.

“I tried to make an appointment online, and I had the same issue that everybody else is having, where there’s just no appointments available for the foreseeable future,” he said.

Harris sent a tweet to the department of motor vehicles and was pleasantly surprised when he was notified that new appointments had opened up.

His appointment isn’t until late June, but he’s not concerned because his Virginia tags and license have not expired. And his building offers parking.

But for Chesson, “I’m worried that I’ll be ticketed for parking on my street in front of my apartment, since I still have an expired Virginia temporary license plate,” she said.

The department of motor vehicles told WTOP that it’s been releasing some 6,000 appointments to the public each week.

On Thursday afternoon, some new resident appointments for late June were spotted on the website, but they were gone minutes later.