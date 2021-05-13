CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Take the shot, DC at Audi Field | Md. to end capacity restrictions | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
The March for Babies: Mother of a Movement is underway in DC Metro area

Kristi King | kking@wtop.com

May 13, 2021, 5:15 PM

In D.C., the preterm birth rate among Black women is 74% higher than the rate among all other women. So, this month’s March for Babies: Mother of a Movement aims to raise awareness about the nation’s health crisis involving babies and pregnant women.

“It is shocking and appalling that we have to discuss the fact that the U.S. is the most dangerous highly-developed country in which to give birth,” March of Dimes President & CEO Stacey D. Stewart said.

In D.C., the infant mortality rate is 7.4 per 1,000 live births, while in 2018 the infant mortality rate in the U.S. was 5.7. The city’s preterm birth rate of 10.4% is significantly higher than other parts of the region.

“There are moms out there that need our help, there are babies out there that need our help and we can do something by being involved with March for Babies,” Stewart said.

This month’s March for Babies: Mother of a Movement is a virtual event. The celebration event is May 22.

“Still need everybody to get involved in raising money, raising awareness, sharing with your friends and family around how important it is to make sure that every mom and every baby is as healthy as possible,” she said.

There are Apps for iPhone and on the Google Play store to participate.

“You can still do your virtual walks every day, and for every mile that you walk you can raise money for the March of Dimes through March for Babies,” Stewart said.

Kristi King

Kristi King is a veteran reporter who has been working in the WTOP newsroom since 1990. She covers everything from breaking news to consumer concerns and the latest medical developments.

