Several DC public schools to open vaccine clinics on June 1

Anyone 12 and older will be able to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at several D.C. public schools starting Tuesday.

D.C. Public Schools announced that walk-in vaccination clinics will open at Anacostia High School, Eastern High School, Luke C. Moore High School and Ida B. Wells Middle School Monday through Saturday.

The school system is recommending all residents 12 and over to get vaccinated.

“The science is clear: Vaccines are the single most effective tool we have to stop the spread of the coronavirus,” said schools Chancellor Lewis Ferebee. “To help meet our commitment to fully reopen schools for every student, every day in the fall, it is our responsibility as a community to get vaccinated, including our middle school and high school students.”

The Pfizer vaccine is currently the only available option for kids between 12 and 17, and those under 18 must have a parent or guardian sign a consent form before receiving their dose.

The COVID-19 vaccine is not being required to attend school in the District this fall, although all childhood vaccinations must be up to date to attend, the school system said.

Each clinic has its own operating hours. For the address and hours of each individual clinic, check the D.C. Public Schools’ website.

