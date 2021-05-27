MEMORIAL DAY: Memorial Day concert preview | Advice for holiday weekend road trips | Weekend weather outlook | What's open, what's closed | Beach Guide
Arlington diocese lifts capacity, distancing restrictions for mass

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

May 27, 2021, 6:29 PM

The Catholic diocese in Arlington, Virginia, has lifted COVID-19 restrictions for masses and other activities.

Bishop Michael Francis Burbidge said in a video message released Tuesday, “We can once again celebrate as a community, without the need for social distancing or capacity limits.”

People who are not vaccinated are “encouraged to wear a mask for the time being,” the bishop said.

Also, people who have “a grave concern or a serious medical condition” are still not obligated to come to mass — “the dispensation is still in place,” Burbidge said. An announcement lifting the dispensation will come soon, although he added that those who are “sick or homebound even outside of a pandemic are relieved of the obligation.”

“For everyone else, I implore you: Please join us again at the table of our Lord.”

He praised the resourcefulness and courage of priests during the pandemic, as well as the generosity of donors who were able to help the diocese continue to provide aid for people who needed it. But he said that while livestreamed masses serve a purpose, “nothing can replace receiving our Lord in the Holy Eucharist.”

Burbidge added, “If you’re not here celebrating with your brothers and sisters in Christ, something is missing.”

“I have been waiting more than a year to give you [this] good news,” Burbidge said. “Now is the time.”

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2012 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He went to George Washington University as an undergraduate and is regularly surprised at the changes to the city since that faraway time.

