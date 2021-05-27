Maryland adds 517 more to COVID-19 death toll over pandemic

Maryland has revised the number of COVID-19 deaths in the state by adding 517 deaths that were not properly classified by medical certifiers over the past year.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland has revised the number of COVID-19 deaths in the state by adding 517 deaths that were not properly classified by medical certifiers over the past year.

The health department said Thursday the update brings the total number of deaths from COVID-19 in Maryland to 9,368. There were five more deaths over the past 24 hours.

The state also raised the number of probable cases with COVID-19 listed as the cause of death by 21 to 213.

The department says through maintenance exercises the Vital Statistics Administration identified that some medical certifiers had miscoded the cause or probable cause of death.

