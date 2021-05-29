‘Run for the Wall’ kicks off Memorial Day weekend motorcycle rides in DC

This Memorial Day weekend, bikers from across the nation are back riding the streets of Washington to pay their respects to U.S. troops classified as Prisoners of War and Missing in Action.

Since at least 1988, motorcycle groups have descended on Washington each Memorial Day weekend, upholding a mission of remembering troops that are classified Prison of War or Missing in Action.

“We ride for those who can’t,” said Heidi “Blue” Hansing of Nederland, Texas. “There’s probably no sacrifice we could make that could match those who have given their lives.”

Hansing rode from California with the ride demonstration group called “Run For The Wall” — described as a ride to promote healing among veterans and their families and friends. The group also stands for the accounting of all POWs and MIA troops.

This is the 33rd year of “Run For the Wall.” There are various ride groups rolling on the streets of D.C. this Memorial Day weekend.

American Veterans (AMVETS) is sponsoring “Rolling to Remember,” intended to take the torch passed from “Rolling Thunder” — a ride that also dates to the 1980’s.

Motorcyclists could be seen in and around the National Mall area. Some riders move in small groups and sometimes the riders roll in super-long convoys escorted by D.C. motorcycle officers.

Last year’s ride was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Previous Memorial Day weekend rides were staged from the Pentagon parking lots. But this year AMVETS managed to secure the RFK parking lots as the rallying point for this weekend’s rides.

WTOP’s Zeke Hartner contributed to this report.