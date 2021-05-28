Director of embattled DC crime lab confirms departure in letter to staff

The director of D.C.'s troubled crime lab said Friday in a letter to staff that she is stepping down.

The director of D.C.’s troubled crime lab said Friday in a letter to staff that she is stepping down.

Dr. Jenifer Smith, who has led the independent lab since 2015, said in the memo, “We have faced challenges, met them head-on, overcome them together and in the end, we were better for them.”

She also listed what she considered the lab’s accomplishments during her tenure, and said she is beginning “a new chapter in my career today and I am excited about what lies ahead.”

Sources told WTOP that lab leadership plans to share information on the future with employees on an all-staff call later Friday.

Dr Jenifer Smith sent an email to staff signing-off as director of @dcdfs. This ahead of an all staff call to announce a new interim director @wtop pic.twitter.com/5EroGFyPWd — Megan Cloherty (@ClohertyWTOP) May 28, 2021

Mayor Muriel Bowser said on Thursday that she is planning to announce a new director “soon,” but didn’t offer a timeline. This came a week after Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Chris Geldart released a statement thanking Smith for her service and saying her last day would be May 26.

The day after making that announcement, sources told WTOP that Geldart informed DFS employees the mayor did not accept Smith’s resignation during an all-staff call. Bowser would not clarify whether she accepted Smith’s resignation.

Smith has been the lab’s leader since 2015, when Bowser appointed her to navigate the agency out of the suspension of its DNA unit.

However, when the lab lost its accreditation again earlier this month, it did so on a larger scale.

Four of DFS’s labs that require accreditation to process certain kinds of evidence — DNA, fingerprint, ballistics and digital analysis — had their accreditation suspended by the ANSI National Accreditation Board, ANAB.

D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine and Council member Charles Allen asked Bowser to make a change in lab leadership to “restore the faith in DFS.”

DFS’ accreditation was suspended in April, after its management fell under criminal investigation for how it handled a ballistics analyst’s error in 2017 that was realized last year.

Up to six DFS examiners had concluded 10mm shell casings found at two separate crime scenes were fired by the same gun. Based in part on that analysis, two D.C. men, Rondell McLeod and Joseph Brown, were charged with murder. Their charges have been changed, and the men are still awaiting a trial.

The error resulted in a back-and-forth between DFS and the U.S. Attorney’s Office that landed the two D.C. agencies in court.

WTOP’s Jack Moore contributed to this report.