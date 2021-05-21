DC pools, fields and recreation centers set to fully reopen just in time for summer

D.C.'s Department of Parks and Recreation revealed that it will be reopening all of its facilities to align with Mayor Muriel Bowser's latest COVID-19 guidance.

Summer 2021 is shaping up to be a fun one in the District.

That means that recreation and fitness centers, athletic fields and courts, and permits for sports, indoor and special events can all resume immediately.

Indoor pools have also reopened — with the need for reservations being dropped on June 1 — while outdoor pools are also reopening as they usually do, on the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend (May 29).

DPR also said it’s launching some new initiatives to improve the experience by extending hours and programming for certain communities at recreation centers.

The department’s Roving Leaders, who work with kids, are organizing movie nights and youth-focused mobile recreation activities.

Meanwhile, seniors will get arts, fitness, social recreation, horticulture therapy and musical performances as part of the Platinum Saturdays feature.

D.C. public charter school students will also get the chance to participate in boost camps.

Free summer meals will be offered at over 30 recreation centers and dozens of more sites across the District.

There will also be summer camps taking place throughout D.C., as well as a virtual Camp-At-Home option. And the department will also host large-scale events citywide.

Those who want to see all the in-person and virtual program offerings can check out the department’s website.

