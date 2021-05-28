DC outdoor public pools to open at full capacity Saturday

D.C.'s outdoor public pools are set to reopen at full capacity for Memorial Day weekend.

Weekend to-do list: Check the weather forecast, put on a bathing suit, apply adequate sunscreen and head to the neighborhood pool.

D.C. outdoor public pools are set to reopen at full capacity this Memorial Day weekend.

Beginning Saturday, May 29, the District’s outdoors pools will open for weekends only, as well as Memorial Day (Monday, May 31).

Outdoor pools then open six days per week beginning Monday, June 28, through Monday, Sept. 6. Check the Department of Parks and Recreation website to find out which day your local pool is closed.

Outdoor pool hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

While outdoor pools will open at full capacity as more people get vaccinated and COVID-19 restrictions loosen, a number of safety protocols will still be in place.

Masks are required when indoors, including in lockers room, for anyone over the age of 2. Masks are also required on pool decks for those who are not fully vaccinated.

Indoor pools will allow full capacity and walk-in visits beginning Tuesday, June 1.

Want to avoid the expected storms this weekend? Indoor pools can be used this Memorial Day weekend by booking a reservation online. Masks must be worn by patrons when not swimming.