The Rolling to Remember motorcycle rally being held Memorial Day weekend will cause significant road closures around D.C. Rally-goers will ride from RFK Stadium to the National Mall on Sunday, May 30. The demonstration is set to begin at noon.

Rolling to Remember, organized by AMVETS, is meant to draw awareness to service members missing in action and to the ongoing mental health crisis among veterans.

The organizers said they are expecting up to 100,000 bikes and up to 150,000 attendees.

The following roads will be closed 4 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday:

Eastbound Independence Avenue Southeast, from 19th Street Southeast to the entrance of RFK Lot 8.

East Capitol Street Southeast, from 19th to 22nd streets Southeast.

22nd Street Southeast, from C Street Southeast to Independence Avenue Southeast.

Southeast Boulevard, from Barney Circle Southeast to 11th Street Southeast.

The following roads in downtown D.C. will be closed from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday:

The ramp to Maine Avenue from westbound I-395 (all traffic must continue south toward Virginia).

Constitution Avenue Northwest, from 23rd to Third streets Northwest.

Independence Avenue Southwest, from 23rd to Third streets Southwest.

Third Street, from Constitution Avenue Northwest to C Street Southwest.

Fourth Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest to C Street Southwest.

Sixth Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest to Maryland Avenue Southwest.

Seventh Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest to E Street Southwest.

Ninth Street, from Pennsylvania to Constitution avenues Northwest.

The Ninth Street Tunnel.

10th Street, from Pennsylvania to Constitution avenues Northwest.

12th Street, from Pennsylvania to Constitution avenues Northwest.

The 12th Street Tunnel.

14th Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest to D Street Southwest.

Inbound 14th Street Bridge to Independence Avenue Southwest (lanes to eastbound 395/695 will remain open).

15th Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest to Maine Avenue Southwest.

17th Street, from New York Avenue Northwest to Independence Avenue Southwest.

18th Street, from Virginia to Constitution avenues Northwest.

19th Street, from E Street Northwest to Constitution Avenue Northwest.

20th Street, from E Street Northwest to Constitution Avenue Northwest.

21st Street, from E Street Northwest to Constitution Avenue Northwest.

23rd Street, from Virginia to Constitution avenues Northwest.

Inbound Roosevelt Bridge ramp to Constitution Avenue Northwest.

Inbound Roosevelt Bridge ramp to Ohio Drive Southwest.

Southbound Potomac River Freeway to Ohio Drive Southwest: All traffic will be sent out the Interstate 66 split.

Maine Avenue, from Seventh to 14th streets Southwest (local traffic only).

11th Street Southeast, from Pennsylvania Avenue Southeast, to M Street Southeast.

The following streets will be closed to traffic from 11:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday:

No traffic will be allowed to travel westbound on I-695 from I-295. The eastbound lanes will remain open.

The ramp to westbound I-695 at 11th and K streets Southeast will be closed.

The ramp to westbound I-695 at 3rd Street and Virginia Avenue Southeast will be closed.

The ramp from northbound South Capitol Street will be closed to westbound I-395.

The ramp from southbound Third Street Tunnel will be closed to westbound I-395.

No parking will be allowed on the following streets from 12:01 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday: