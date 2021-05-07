DC clears walk-in vaccination sites for ages 16-17

DC Health on Friday announced that its COVID-19 vaccination sites that use the Pfizer vaccine will begin accepting walk-in patients ages 16 and 17.

That’s a change from previous policy, whereby the teens and their families had to make appointments through Children’s National. Families can still do that if they prefer, the department said in a statement.

Pfizer is currently the only vaccine approved for ages 16 to 17. The vaccination centers that administer it are:

Arena Stage, 1101 6th St. SW

Thursday-Sunday, 8 a.m.-12 noon and 1-5 p.m.

Fort Stanton Recreation Center, 1812 Erie St. SE

May 10-13, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and May 24-27, 2-7 p.m.

Lamond Recreation Center, 20 Tuckerman St. NE

May 7-8, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and May 12-15, 19-22 and 26-29, 2 p.m.-7 p.m.

Langdon Park Community Center, 2901 20th St. NE

May 10-13, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., and May 24-27, 2-7 p.m.

Rosedale Recreation Center, 1701 Gales St. NE

May 7-8, 10, 13-15, 17, 20-22 and 24, 2-7 p.m., and May 27-29, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

RISE Demonstration Center 2730 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE

Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-noon and 1-5 p.m.

Safeway, CVS and Walgreens pharmacies that are using the Pfizer vaccine can also vaccinate 16- and 17-year-olds.

It’s not known whether teens’ parents have to accompany them to sign a consent form, or whether the patients can bring a signed form from home.

