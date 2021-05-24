COVID-19 vaccine program lets DC groups, employers schedule clinics

Organizations will be able to request a coronavirus vaccine clinic for their groups through a partnership between the D.C. Health Department and the central technology office.
Through the Vaccine Exchange Program, faith- and community-based organizations, as well as D.C. employers, can submit requests for a vaccine clinic, and vaccine providers would be able to accept those requests and schedule clinics. It’s a program launched by DC Health and the Office of the Chief Technology Officer.
“This public-private partnership allows the District to help meet the demand of employers looking for ways to protect their workers from COVID-19 and its devastating results,” Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt, DC Health’s director, said in a statement.
The clinics can take place indoors or outdoors, but must be able to accommodate three spaces for check-in, vaccine administration and post-vaccination observation. Social distancing must also be maintained.
Organizations interested in getting a clinic set up must:
- Coordinate with the vaccinator for site visits, site preparation and scheduling.
- Recruit a minimum number of people to be vaccinated at the event to prevent vaccine waste.
- Commit to organizing two events within the recommended intervals for when both doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines should be administered.
- Communicate key information on first and second doses.
- Gather and ensure participants provide all information and documentation needed by the vaccinator.
- Provide staff and volunteers to assist the vaccinator with clinic operations, including check-in, wiping down surfaces, directing patient flow and enforcing masking and social-distancing requirements.
Organizations interested in offering a vaccination clinic can submit a request on the Vaccine Exchange Program site.
- Sign up for WTOP alerts
- Sign up for WTOP’s coronavirus email newsletter
- Latest coronavirus test results in DC, Maryland and Virginia
- Coronavirus vaccine FAQ: What you need to know
- Latest vaccination numbers in DC, Maryland and Virginia
- US warns against all travel to Japan as Olympics loom
- Montgomery Co. lawmakers set to OK $6B budget, move ‘full steam ahead’ with reopening
Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.