COVID-19 vaccine program lets DC groups, employers schedule clinics

Organizations will be able to request a coronavirus vaccine clinic for their groups through a partnership between the D.C. Health Department and the central technology office.

Through the Vaccine Exchange Program, faith- and community-based organizations, as well as D.C. employers, can submit requests for a vaccine clinic, and vaccine providers would be able to accept those requests and schedule clinics. It’s a program launched by DC Health and the Office of the Chief Technology Officer.

“This public-private partnership allows the District to help meet the demand of employers looking for ways to protect their workers from COVID-19 and its devastating results,” Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt, DC Health’s director, said in a statement.

The clinics can take place indoors or outdoors, but must be able to accommodate three spaces for check-in, vaccine administration and post-vaccination observation. Social distancing must also be maintained.

Organizations interested in getting a clinic set up must:

Coordinate with the vaccinator for site visits, site preparation and scheduling.

Recruit a minimum number of people to be vaccinated at the event to prevent vaccine waste.

Commit to organizing two events within the recommended intervals for when both doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines should be administered.

Communicate key information on first and second doses.

Gather and ensure participants provide all information and documentation needed by the vaccinator.

Provide staff and volunteers to assist the vaccinator with clinic operations, including check-in, wiping down surfaces, directing patient flow and enforcing masking and social-distancing requirements.

Organizations interested in offering a vaccination clinic can submit a request on the Vaccine Exchange Program site.

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.