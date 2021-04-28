CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. nursing homes data | Prince George's Co. vaccination outreach | Shot and a beer in DC | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Washington, DC News » What changes when DC…

What changes when DC vaccinations go appointment-free May 1?

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

April 28, 2021, 4:03 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Clinics will have special hours Saturday, May 1, when COVID-19 vaccination appointments in D.C. go appointment-free, Mayor Muriel Bowser’s office said Wednesday.

Beginning Saturday, the 11 vaccination centers in the District will turn into walkup centers for any D.C. resident 18 and older, with no appointment required.

Most of the centers will have expanded hours for the first day, Bowser’s office said in a statement.

Other changes: Saturday will be the last day the Entertainment and Sports Arena is a vaccination site; after that, vaccinations will open up at the RISE Demonstration Center, also on the St. Elizabeths campus.

And while three of the clinics will be giving out the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, after Saturday they’ll be administering the two-shot vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna. You’ll get an appointment for your second shot when you walk up for your first.

Clinics will have special hours Saturday, May 1, when COVID-19 vaccination appointments in D.C. go appointment-free. (Courtesy Mayor Muriel Bowser’s office)

Pharmacies, health care providers and other clinics are making their own appointments; you can look for slots at vaccinefinder.org. And resident 16 and 17 years old can get vaccinated through Children’s National.

And if you can’t leave home, you can call 1-855-363-0333 to make an appointment for a free at-home vaccination.

The expanded clinic hours are part of the District’s Day of Action, during which volunteers will canvass neighborhoods helping residents make plans to get vaccinated.

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2012 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He went to George Washington University as an undergraduate and is regularly surprised at the changes to the city since that faraway time.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

May We Say Thank You 2021

Union leaders say staffing shortages are stretching their agencies thin

Space National Guard plan nearing completion, Guard chief says

OMB tells agencies how they can win some of the $1B in the Technology Modernization Fund

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up