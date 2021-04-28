What changes when DC vaccinations go appointment-free May 1?

On Saturday, May 1, when COVID-19 vaccination appointments in D.C. go appointment-free, the clinics will have special hours, Mayor Muriel Bowser’s office said Wednesday. Here's what to know.

Beginning Saturday, the 11 vaccination centers in the District will turn into walkup centers for any D.C. resident 18 and older, with no appointment required.

Most of the centers will have expanded hours for the first day, Bowser’s office said in a statement.

Other changes: Saturday will be the last day the Entertainment and Sports Arena is a vaccination site; after that, vaccinations will open up at the RISE Demonstration Center, also on the St. Elizabeths campus.

And while three of the clinics will be giving out the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, after Saturday they’ll be administering the two-shot vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna. You’ll get an appointment for your second shot when you walk up for your first.

Pharmacies, health care providers and other clinics are making their own appointments; you can look for slots at vaccinefinder.org. And resident 16 and 17 years old can get vaccinated through Children’s National.

And if you can’t leave home, you can call 1-855-363-0333 to make an appointment for a free at-home vaccination.

The expanded clinic hours are part of the District’s Day of Action, during which volunteers will canvass neighborhoods helping residents make plans to get vaccinated.

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.