US Capitol on lockdown after officers struck by car, driver shot

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

April 2, 2021, 1:52 PM

Police have locked down the U.S. Capitol on Friday afternoon after a driver reportedly struck an officer and was then shot.

Capitol Police said a driver struck two Capitol Police officers at the North Barricade shortly after 1 p.m. WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller said an officer told him the driver was then shot.

The suspect is in custody, the police said; all three were injured and have been taken to a hospital.

“There is a lockdown here at the U.S. Capitol,” Miller said, adding that there was a report of gunshots in the area.

The National Guard is marching into place along Constitution Avenue, Miller said. He added that Constitution Avenue was blocked off for at least a block, as far as he could see.

“It’s clear that something happened there; the intent of this person is something we’ll find out” eventually, Miller said.

Miller said that loudspeakers throughout the building were telling people “everything must be shut down right now.”

Congress is not in session; journalists, staffers and police officers are still in the building.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2012 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He went to George Washington University as an undergraduate and is regularly surprised at the changes to the city since that faraway time.

