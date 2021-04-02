DC-area leaders react to Friday’s deadly killing on Capitol Hill

Leaders from the D.C. area are saddened and shocked after a Capitol Police officer was killed Friday afternoon when a man drove his car into two officers guarding a Capitol Hill security barricade.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has ordered flags at the Capitol to fly at half-staff in honor of the deceased officer, identified as Officer William “Billy” Evans, an 18-year veteran of the department. He was a member of the Capitol Division’s first responders unit.

Acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman announced the death of the officer at a news conference Friday as she held back tears.

“”It is with a very, very heavy heart that I announce one of our officers has succumbed to his injuries,” Pittman said.

""It is with a very, very heavy heart that I announce one of our officers has succumbed to his injuries," Pittman said.

U.S. Capitol Police Union Chairman Gus Papathanasiou said in a statement, “This is a tragic situation that adds to a very difficult year for our membership.”

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said on Twitter he was “horrified” by the death of another Capitol Police officer killed in the line of duty, offering immediate assistance to D.C.

“Maryland stands ready to provide any assistance that is necessary,” Hogan said.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said on Twitter he was "horrified" by the death of another Capitol Police officer killed in the line of duty, offering immediate assistance to D.C.

"Maryland stands ready to provide any assistance that is necessary," Hogan said.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said the Commonwealth was sending strength and prayers to the men and women of the Capitol Police, the second officer who was injured during the attack and loved ones of the killed officer.

“Virginia is grateful for all you do, and we will always stand with you,” Northam said on Twitter.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said the Commonwealth was sending strength and prayers to the men and women of the Capitol Police, the second officer who was injured during the attack and loved ones of the killed officer.

"Virginia is grateful for all you do, and we will always stand with you," Northam said on Twitter.

Virginia Sen. Mark Warner said he was grateful to the “brave men and women” of the Capitol Police and the first responders working on the scene, offering prayers to the victims.