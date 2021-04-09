DC approves some fans at Capital One Arena, expands capacity limits for Nats, DC United

Wizards and Caps fans rejoice: Fans will soon be able to attend games in person — though in very limited numbers to start with.

D.C. and Monumental Sports & Entertainment have reached an agreement for Capital One Arena to open its doors to fans up to 10% capacity, or around 2,100 people, according to Monumental Sports Chief Administrative Officer Monica Dixon.

Dixon said details were still being finalized, and a full announcement about the return of live entertainment to the venue is expected Monday, April 12.

Monumental Sports & Entertainment CEO Ted Leonsis thanked Mayor Muriel Bowser and DC Health for allowing the waiver.

Excited to welcome @Capitals and @WashWizards fans back to @CapitalOneArena! Thank you @MayorBowser, DC Health and DC HSEMA for granting our waiver, which allows for 10% capacity / 2,100 fans. https://t.co/WTZUZgeap4 — Ted Leonsis (@TedLeonsis) April 9, 2021

He also expressed his gratitude toward the staff at Capital One Arena for working to install new infrastructure to meet the city’s health safety guidelines.

The waiver from the D.C. government states that Monumental will be limited to serving guests no more than two alcoholic beverages per event as a measure to curb the potential spread of COVID-19.

For NBA games, alcohol sales will end at the second quarter for concession stands and at the start of the fourth quarter for in-seat ordering.

At Caps games, sales will end midway through the second period at concession stands and at the start of the third period for in-seat ordering.

There will be no roaming vendors at the games.

D.C. also granted a waiver for Nationals Park and Audi Field to increase attendance to 25% of maximum capacity.

“We are excited to welcome even more of our fans back to Nationals Park starting next Thursday when we take on the Arizona Diamondbacks,” The Washington Nationals said in a statement. “As the vaccination rate increases across the region, we look forward to welcoming more fans in the future.”

The increase will allow up to 10,000 fans at Nats Park and around 5,000 for Audi Field.

As part of the waiver, all venues must agree to immediately report all positive COVID-19 tests to the D.C. Health Department and consent to allow inspectors from DC Health, DC Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency and other relevant District government agencies to inspect facilities to ensure they are in compliance with health safety standards.

