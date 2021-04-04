CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: All Virginians 16 and up now eligible for shots | More states could see surge like Michigan | DC region's vaccine progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
4 arrested during DC march over recent police shootings

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

April 18, 2021, 1:09 PM

Four people were arrested Saturday night during protests in Chinatown against recent police-involved shootings.

A 15-year-old boy carrying an ax was among those arrested during the protests, according to police.

The Alexandria, Virginia teenager was charged with assault on a police officer, possession of a destructive device and possession of a prohibited weapon.

D.C. police also arrested Steve Chang, 28, of no fixed address, Michael Klaus, 51 of Alexandria, Virginia, and Adam Cunningham, 25, of Capitol Heights, Maryland.

The three men were charged with possession of a destructive device and assault on a police officer.

During the march there were reports of fireworks being shot off near the Friendship Archway, close to police officers.

Editor’s note: The following video contains foul language and very loud noises.

The Christopher Columbus statue and fountain outside of Union Station was vandalized with spray paint as well.

Valerie Bonk

