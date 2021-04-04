4 arrested during DC march over recent police shootings

Four people were arrested Saturday night during protests in Chinatown against recent police-involved shootings.

Four people were arrested Saturday night during protests in Chinatown against recent police-involved shootings.

A 15-year-old boy carrying an ax was among those arrested during the protests, according to police.

The Alexandria, Virginia teenager was charged with assault on a police officer, possession of a destructive device and possession of a prohibited weapon.

D.C. police also arrested Steve Chang, 28, of no fixed address, Michael Klaus, 51 of Alexandria, Virginia, and Adam Cunningham, 25, of Capitol Heights, Maryland.

The three men were charged with possession of a destructive device and assault on a police officer.

During the march there were reports of fireworks being shot off near the Friendship Archway, close to police officers.

Editor’s note: The following video contains foul language and very loud noises.

At dispersal police rushed in to attempt to make arrest. pic.twitter.com/BH6lwlCQjP — Black House News (@blackhousenew) April 18, 2021

The Christopher Columbus statue and fountain outside of Union Station was vandalized with spray paint as well.