Travel lanes to reopen temporarily at Black Lives Matter Plaza starting Sunday

There will be traffic pattern changes in D.C. near the White House starting Sunday through mid-April.

There will be traffic pattern changes in D.C. near the White House starting Sunday through mid-April.

The District Department of Transportation said the changes to the traffic on 16th Street NW between H Street NW and K Street NW, also known as Black Lives Matter Plaza, will be temporary, but a DDOT spokesperson did not say why it was taking place.

On Sunday, one travel lane on 16th Street NW will be reopened in each direction.

Northbound drivers will access 16th Street from H Street NW; southbound drivers from K Street NW.

Drivers on I Street NW will be able to continue west or make a right onto northbound 16th Street NW. There will be no left turns allowed from I Street NW to southbound 16th Street NW.

The center of the plaza will be designated for pedestrians and protected from vehicle traffic.