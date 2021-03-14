Teen killed by gunfire in Northeast DC

A teen was found shot to death by authorities in Northeast D.C. on Saturday night.

D.C. police said that they found Isaiah Armstead, 18, of Southeast D.C., suffering from multiple gunshot wounds when they arrived to the 1200 block of Irving Street, Northeast just after 9 p.m. on Saturday.

D.C. Fire and EMS officials on the scene said that Armstead didn’t show any signs of life, according to police, and he was taken to the Office the Chief Medical Examiner.

Police are offering a $25,000 award for anyone with information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for any homicide in the District.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call 202-727-9099, or reach out anonymously to the department’s tip line by texting information to 50411.

Below is the area where the teen was found: