Reagan National Airport sets opening date for new terminal

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

March 16, 2021, 2:30 PM

The new terminal at Reagan National Airport is set to open next month.

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority said in a statement Tuesday that the new 14-gate concourse, which will open Gates 46 through 59 and spell the end of the bus at Gate 35X, will have a soft opening April 20.

“After the concourse opens, work will continue behind temporary walls and after hours to advance the rest of the building to the finish line,” the authority said in the statement.

The remaining construction will mean detours for passengers coming from Gates 35 to 45 going past the north security checkpoint, the authority said.

They added that road construction zones will soon shrink to “pre-COVID footprints,” that exterior construction on the two new security checkpoint buildings is almost finished, and that a host of eating and shopping options will be opening this spring.

Here is a video from MWAA showing what the new, $374 million, 225,000-square-foot terminal will look like:

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2012 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He went to George Washington University as an undergraduate and is regularly surprised at the changes to the city since that faraway time.

