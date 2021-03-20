DC man arrested, charged with murder in February Metro platform shooting

Kirk Spencer, 26, of Southeast D.C., has been arrested and charged with shooting and killing a man inside the Anacostia Metro station in February.

Kirk Spencer, 26, of Southeast, was arrested Friday and charged with first-degree murder while armed, according to D.C. police.

The shooting happened on Feb. 23, when around 1:35 p.m. D.C. and Metro Transit Police officers responded to the platform inside the Anacostia Metro station.

There, they found Marcus Covington, 49, of Southwest, with gunshot wounds.

Covington was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries by D.C. Fire and EMS, where he died the following day, according to police.

Acting D.C. police chief Robert Contee had previously said that the victim had been in a brief conversation with the suspect before he was wounded multiple times.

