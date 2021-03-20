CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-area schools, parents weight in on CDC distancing rule | Montgomery Co. sports update | Confirmed cases: DC, Md., Va. | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Washington, DC News » DC man arrested, charged…

DC man arrested, charged with murder in February Metro platform shooting

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

March 20, 2021, 8:25 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A D.C. man has been arrested and charged with shooting and killing a man on a Metro platform in February.

Kirk Spencer, 26, of Southeast, was arrested Friday and charged with first-degree murder while armed, according to D.C. police.

The shooting happened on Feb. 23, when around 1:35 p.m. D.C. and Metro Transit Police officers responded to the platform inside the Anacostia Metro station.

There, they found Marcus Covington, 49, of Southwest, with gunshot wounds.

Covington was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries by D.C. Fire and EMS, where he died the following day, according to police.

Acting D.C. police chief Robert Contee had previously said that the victim had been in a brief conversation with the suspect before he was wounded multiple times.

A map of where the shooting happened is below.

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

What led to IRS backlog: ‘Thin workforce,’ new pandemic relief programs

VA launches strategic review, considers schedule changes amid concerns with new EHR

Building Back Greener: Does federal government still need as much space post-COVID?

House Democrat seeking answers from NFC on federal retirement delays

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up