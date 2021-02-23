CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Long lines at Six Flags vaccine site | New vaccine system in Prince William Co. | DC opens high-capacity vaccine site | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
DC police search for suspect in Metro platform shooting

Jack Pointer | jpointer@wtop.com

February 23, 2021, 4:39 PM

D.C. police are looking for a suspect after a man was shot Tuesday afternoon on the Anacostia Metro station platform.

Acting Chief Robert Contee said the adult had been in a brief conversation with the suspect before he was wounded multiple times. He was later taken to a hospital in critical condition.

A gun was found at the scene, Contee said, and officers are now searching for the suspect. He’s described as a Black male, wearing a black coat, a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, white shoes and a blue face mask.

Contee said police have video and will release an image to the public soon.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 202-727-9099.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for more details. 

Jack Pointer

Jack Pointer is a writer and editor with a variety of news and publishing experience, including more than a decade at The Dallas Morning News and Chicago Tribune.

