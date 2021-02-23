DC police search for suspect in Metro platform shooting

D.C. police are looking for a suspect after a man was shot Tuesday afternoon on the Anacostia Metro station platform.

Acting Chief Robert Contee said the adult had been in a brief conversation with the suspect before he was wounded multiple times. He was later taken to a hospital in critical condition.

A gun was found at the scene, Contee said, and officers are now searching for the suspect. He’s described as a Black male, wearing a black coat, a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, white shoes and a blue face mask.

Contee said police have video and will release an image to the public soon.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 202-727-9099.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for more details.