Police release photo of suspect wanted in deadly Anacostia Metro shooting

Zeke Hartner

February 24, 2021, 7:27 PM

D.C. police released these photos of a person suspected of shooting a man on the Anacostia Metro station platform on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. (Courtesy D.C. police)

A man has died after he was shot Tuesday afternoon on the Anacostia Metro station platform, and police are looking for a suspect they believe was involved in the deadly shooting.

Marcus Covington, 49, of Southwest D.C., died Wednesday from injuries in Tuesday’s shooting.

The shooting happened around 1:35 p.m. D.C. and Metro Transit Police officers responded to the platform inside the Anacostia Metro station. There, they found Covington with gunshot wounds; he was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Acting Chief Robert Contee said Tuesday that the victim had been in a brief conversation with the suspect before he was wounded multiple times.

Police described the suspect as a Black male, wearing a black coat, a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, white shoes and a blue face mask. Surveillance images of the person matching that description were released Wednesday.

Anyone with any information about this shooting can call police at 202-727-9099.

Below is a map of the area where the shooting happened.

WTOP’s Jack Pointer contributed to this report.

