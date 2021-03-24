CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. to loosen restrictions | Md. gets 6 more mass vaccine sites | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Georgetown unveils graduation plans for 2021

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

March 24, 2021, 2:07 AM

Georgetown University in D.C. unveiled its commencement plans for the class of 2021 — and while several events will be virtual because of coronavirus restrictions, there will be a few opportunities for in-person gatherings.

Georgetown’s President John J. DeGioia said in a letter to the school community that the approach will enable them to “provide moments of celebration among graduating students and adhere to public health measures.”

First, there will be a university-wide virtual commencement ceremony on May 23.

This will be followed by virtual ceremonies in each school and program that will recognize each graduating student by name. Awards ceremonies will also take place virtually in the days leading up to graduation.

DeGioia said plans are in development for small-scale, in-person opportunities on campus that are contingent on public heath conditions and review by District officials. These will be for graduating students only.

The university will also extend in-person commencement celebrations in 2022 to the classes of 2021 and 2020.

“I recognize that this is not the commencement experience that our students envisioned when they first arrived at Georgetown. I share your disappointment in not being able to gather in person and celebrate our students’ accomplishments alongside family and friends,” DeGioia said.

The university’s commencement schedule can be found on its website..

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She has a master’s degree in interactive journalism from American University and a master’s degree in English Literature from The George Washington University.

