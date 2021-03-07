CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Long lines at Six Flags vaccine site | New vaccine system in Prince William Co. | DC opens high-capacity vaccine site | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Washington, DC News » DC woman celebrates 100th…

DC woman celebrates 100th birthday with help from DC Fire and EMS

Thomas Robertson | trobertson@wtop.com

March 7, 2021, 4:35 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Anita Carmack and her son Albert Reitz welcomed D.C. firefighters to North Capitol Street on Sunday for Anita’s 100th birthday celebration. (Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS)

D.C. Fire and EMS blared horns and flashed sirens Sunday down North Capitol Street not for emergency response, but for the celebration of one woman’s 100th birthday.

Anita Carmack has lived in the same home on North Capitol Street her entire life, and her family has ties with D.C. Fire that date back to the late 1800s, when Anita’s mother helped feed firehorses, according to D.C. Fire and EMS.

So, D.C. Fire returned the favor to the Carmack family by driving a few firetrucks past its North Capitol Street home — a home the family’s inhabited since 1901 — as part of Anita’s milestone birthday.

Anita and her son Albert Reitz took it all in while standing on their front porch.

 

Thomas Robertson

Thomas Robertson is an Associate Producer and Web Writer/Editor at WTOP. After graduating in 2019 from James Madison University, Thomas moved away from Virginia for the first time in his life to cover the local government beat for a small daily newspaper in Zanesville, Ohio.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

USPS offers early retirements to non-union employees in agency reorganization

‘Might as well keep working.’ Pandemic prompts some feds to delay or reconsider retirement plans

OMB nominees pledge to break down federal hiring barriers

Newly discovered zero-day email vulnerabilities put agencies on high alert

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up