DC woman celebrates 100th birthday with help from DC Fire and EMS

Anita Carmack has lived in the same home on North Capitol Street her entire life, and D.C. Fire and EMS paid a visit to the house Sunday in celebration of Anita's 100th birthday.

Anita Carmack has lived in the same home on North Capitol Street her entire life, and her family has ties with D.C. Fire that date back to the late 1800s, when Anita’s mother helped feed firehorses, according to D.C. Fire and EMS.

Today is Anita Carmack’s 100th birthday and she is no stranger to @dcfireems/#DCsBravest. Anita’s mother helped to feed the horses at Truck D in the late 1800’s. Anita and her family have lived in the same home on North Cap. St since 1901. Happy Birthday 100th, Anita! pic.twitter.com/tTlcs8z89H — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) March 7, 2021

So, D.C. Fire returned the favor to the Carmack family by driving a few firetrucks past its North Capitol Street home — a home the family’s inhabited since 1901 — as part of Anita’s milestone birthday.

Anita and her son Albert Reitz took it all in while standing on their front porch.