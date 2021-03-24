DC to partner with CVS on vaccines for school staff, child and health care workers, seniors

The District will soon partner with CVS pharmacies to administer COVID-19 vaccines to teachers, school staff, child care workers, health care workers and residents 65 and older.

The District will soon partner with CVS pharmacies to administer COVID-19 vaccines to teachers, school staff, child care workers, health care workers and residents 65 and older, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said Wednesday.

Bowser and DC Health said the partnership includes three CVS locations in D.C.: two in Ward 7 and one in Ward 5. The pharmacies will work to deliver 3,150 doses of vaccine to residents over the next seven to 10 days.

Residents will still use the D.C. preregistration system to begin the process of getting an appointment, but they will then be directed to schedule their appointments directly through CVS’ website if they are eligible.

D.C. will receive 27,140 vaccine doses this week. More than 14,000 will go to D.C.’s vaccination system; more than 5,000 doses will be given to hospitals and health centers, and 7,130 will be used for special initiatives, such as the CVS partnership.

The District is currently vaccinating residents in Phase 1C Tier 1. Beginning the week of March 29, essential workers in Phase 1C Tier 2 will become eligible to receive a vaccine.

Tier 2 includes those working in nonpublic transit transportation services; those working in logistics/delivery/courier services and essential employees working in media and mass communications.

The mayor’s office ended its announcement with a statement familiar to anyone who has preregistered for an appointment in the District so far: “D.C. still needs more vaccine, and we will continue to advocate for additional doses so that we can save lives and meet the demand of our community.”

