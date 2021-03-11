DC sues Washington Sports Club over COVID-19 regulations

For the third time, D.C.’s attorney general has filed a suit against the parent company of Washington Sports Club.

For the third time, D.C.’s attorney general has filed a suit against the parent company of Washington Sports Club.

The office of Attorney General Karl Racine said in a statement Thursday that Racine was suing New TSI Holdings, which operates Washington Sports Clubs in Dupont Circle, Columbia Heights and Glover Park, alleging that the Dupont Circle location was failing to comply with the District’s COVID-19 safety guidelines regarding masks, social distancing and disinfection of equipment.

Racine’s office said that several residents had complained that people in the gym were not keeping proper distance, and that there were signs in the gym saying people didn’t have to wear masks as long as they were at least 12 feet apart, which is not a distinction made in the District’s COVID-19 safety protocols.

This is the third consumer complaint Racine’s office has filed against the parent company of Washington Sports Clubs, the statement said.

In January 2019, Racine’s office sued the previous owner of the chain, claiming that Washington Sports Clubs were continuing to charge member fees after people had canceled their memberships.

In August 2020, Racine charged that the previous owner was continuing to collect membership fees when gyms were closed due to Mayor Muriel Bowser’s stay-at-home order.

The District is looking for a court order requiring Washington Sports Clubs to comply with the safety regulations, as well as civil penalties and costs.

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.