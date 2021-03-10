DC launches COVID-19 vaccine preregistration website

D.C. has launched its new coronavirus vaccine preregistration website, following several technical glitches over the past few weeks that frustrated residents trying to sign up.

D.C. has launched its new coronavirus vaccine preregistration website Wednesday, following several technical glitches over the past few weeks that frustrated residents trying to sign up.

Eligible residents can now preregister using the new system — powered by tech giant Microsoft — at vaccinate.dc.gov, or they can call 855-363-0333. When they have received an invitation to make an appointment, they will then have 48 hours to book it.

But the wait times from preregistering to getting a shot in the arm remains the same.

Mayor Muriel Bowser said Monday that there could be a considerable delay between preregistering and getting a vaccine shot.

“You will wait to get a call, text or email — your choice — telling you that it’s time to make a vaccination appointment. This could take days, it could take weeks, and it can even take months, depending on your risk factor and eligibility,” she said.

She also warned that while residents should feel confident in the new preregistration system, a rush of people trying to access the website could still cause problems.

As of March 10, D.C. residents age 65 and older, residents 18 and older with a qualifying medical condition or members of certain workforces are eligible for the vaccine.

Residents age 16 or 17 with a qualifying medical condition can register for a vaccine waiting list through Children’s National Hospital in a separate online form. No vaccine has been authorized yet for children under 16.

WTOP’S Will Vitka contributed to this report.