DC house fire displaces 4, sends 1 to hospital

Glynis Kazanjian | gkazanjian@wtop.com

March 5, 2021, 11:09 AM

Four people have been displaced from their Northwest D.C. home Friday morning after a fire took over the first floor of a row house and trapped three on the back porch, D.C. Fire and EMS said.

One person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the fire, which occurred in the 1700 block of North Capitol Street around 8 a.m., is unknown and under investigation.

The Red Cross and community relations office of D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser will assist the displaced residents.

Below is a map of where the fire broke out.

