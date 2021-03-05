DC house fire displaces 4, sends 1 to hospital

Four people have been displaced from their Northwest D.C. home after a fire Friday morning.

Four people have been displaced from their Northwest D.C. home Friday morning after a fire took over the first floor of a row house and trapped three on the back porch, D.C. Fire and EMS said.

One person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the fire, which occurred in the 1700 block of North Capitol Street around 8 a.m., is unknown and under investigation.

The Red Cross and community relations office of D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser will assist the displaced residents.

Update Working Fire 1700 block N. Capitol St NW. 1 occupant now being transported with serious non life threatening injury. All fire knocked down. Checking for extension & hitting hotspots. #DCsBravest prevented spread to attached adjacent homes. pic.twitter.com/8YJ043sDOx — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) March 5, 2021

Below is a map of where the fire broke out.