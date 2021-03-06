D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser thanked President Joe Biden and congressional leaders for including local aid in the latest COVID-19 relief package.

In a tweet, Bowser thanked President Biden, congressional leaders and D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton.

We thank President Biden, Speaker Pelosi, Leader Schumer, and Congresswoman Norton for their leadership in securing over $2 billion in relief for DC in the COVID-19 relief package, including the $755 million we were owed from the CARES Act. pic.twitter.com/mMNQo1PhEl — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) March 6, 2021

In another tweet, Bowser said, “The dedicated local funding in this historic legislation will help fuel our shared recovery and ensure we can get through this pandemic and emerge stronger and more resilient than ever.”

In January, Bowser sent then President-elect Biden a letter urging him to allocate $755 million in funding for the city, saying the District was “shortchanged” in the CARES Act.

The requested $755 million was included in the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill that the Senate approved Saturday.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam also expressed his satisfaction for the bill in a tweet.

“The #AmericanRescuePlan will provide much needed relief to working Virginians, help us safely reopen schools, accelerate our vaccination program, and boost our recovering economy — this has been a difficult year, but we can all be hopeful that brighter days are ahead,” Northam wrote.

Virginia Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner followed suit and praised the passage of the relief bill.

“The past year has been dark, but with this much-needed relief and the acceleration of vaccinations, a brighter, healthier, more prosperous America is on the horizon,” Kaine said in a tweet.

Warner tweeted that he is proud he was able to work with President Biden and his colleagues in the senate to add $17 billion to the bill to “expand access to high-speed internet,” which the senator said “is a necessity, not a luxury, during COVID-19.”

Maryland Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen also praised the bill.

Cardin tweeted that the American Rescue Plan “enjoys bipartisan support” from the public and that it will “help get #CovidVaccine shots in arms, help frontline workers, families and all sectors of our economy.”

Van Hollen tweeted that the bill is “exactly what we need to defeat the virus.”

“The American people called for action. Today we answered that call,” Van Hollen tweeted.

