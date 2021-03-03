Capitol Police beef up security because of March 4 inauguration conspiracy theories

Capitol Police are beefing up security around the U.S. Capitol because of “concerning information and intelligence” about conspiracy theorists who believe former President Donald Trump will be inaugurated on March 4.

Some QAnon conspiracy theorists have said that Trump will be inaugurated on March 4 because that was the original inauguration day for presidents prior to 1933.

The chatter has raised concerns among security officials about a repeat of the Jan. 6 insurrection, when a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol to disrupt the certification of Electoral College results that declared Joe Biden the winner of the presidential election.

Capitol Police put out a statement saying the “enhanced staffing and security posture” will be in place for a number of days, including March 4.

The acting sergeant at arms of the U.S. House, Timothy Blodgett, said in a message to members of Congress that there is no indication violent groups are coming to D.C., but that Capitol Police are increasing security as a precautionary measure.

Security has been tight around the Capitol since the Jan. 6 riot that has led to hundreds of arrests and Congressional hearings.

Traffic has been rerouted around hill on Independence Ave and blocked across the Mall at 3rd St SW since Jan 6. pic.twitter.com/gl1S5p0Lmm — Neal Augenstein (@AugensteinWTOP) March 3, 2021

National security officials on Wednesday are set to testify before the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs and the Senate Committee on Rules and Administration about what went wrong on Jan. 6 and will face questions about the delayed deployment of National Guard troops.

In testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, FBI Director Christopher Wray bluntly labeled the January riot at the U.S. Capitol as “domestic terrorism” and warned of a rapidly growing threat of homegrown violent extremism that law enforcement is scrambling to confront through thousands of investigations.

Wray firmly rejected false claims advanced by some Republicans that anti-Trump groups had organized the deadly Jan. 6.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.