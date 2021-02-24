CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC mayor's sister dies of COVID-19 complications | Va. update | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Police: 2 officers shot man suspected of domestic sex assault in Northeast DC

Hannah Parker

February 24, 2021, 5:54 PM

Two D.C. police officers are on administrative leave after they shot a suspect early Wednesday in Northeast D.C.

Around 1 a.m. Wednesday, D.C. police said officers responded to the 300 block of 35th Street Northeast for a report of a domestic sexual assault. Police said the victim was assaulted by a family member who had a knife.

When the officers then confronted the suspect, police said he ignored their commands and allegedly swung the knife at the officers. Two officers opened fire, hitting the suspect.

The suspect was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police said in a statement that the shooting is under investigation, and video from the body cameras worn by the reporting officers is under review.

The suspect, 32-year-old Shawgi Mukhtar, was arrested and charged with assault with intent to commit first-degree sexual abuse, assault on a police officer while armed and assault with a dangerous weapon.

Anyone with information about this case can call police at (202) 727-9099.

Below is a map of the area where police said the shooting happened.

