DC theater artists celebrate milestones at Helen Hayes Awards

The stars shined bright over The Anthem on Monday night as Washington-area theater took center stage at the 42nd annual Helen Hayes Awards.

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In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Theater artists celebrate milestones at DC’s Helen Hayes Awards

The stars shined bright over The Anthem on Monday night as Washington-area theater took center stage at the 42nd annual Helen Hayes Awards.

D.C.’s version of the Tony Awards is named after America’s first lady of theater, Helen Hayes; she was the second person to complete the EGOT — Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony — after composer Richard Rodgers.

The awards are divided into two categories to make sure theaters of similar sizes and means compete against each other.

Productions under smaller-scale equity agreements compete for the “Helen” awards, and productions under full-scale equity contacts are up for the “Hayes.”

It’s been a long journey for Bethesda, Maryland’s Paris Francesca, who is basically the Susan Lucci of the Helen Hayes Awards for her losing streak.

“I’ve been nominated five times,” Francesca said, laughing. “This is my very first Helen Hayes win.”

Francesca earned the Outstanding Costume Design Helen Award for the play “Not Your Mother’s Goose!” at Adventure Theatre.

Chess Jakobs also had a night he will never forget. He made his playwriting debut with his play “The American Five” premiered at Ford’s Theatre, and he walked away with the Charles MacArthur Award for Outstanding New Play or Musical.

“I love the days that are reminders of why I do what I do,” Jacobs told WTOP. “I love making art in D.C., and out of all the places I’ve lived, it’s one of the best.”

The stars shined bright over The Anthem as Washington-area theater took center stage at the 42nd Annual Helen Hayes Awards on May 18, 2026. (WTOP/Jimmy Alexander) WTOP/Jimmy Alexander D.C.’s version of the Tony Awards is named after America’s First Lady of Theater, Helen Hayes. The D.C. native was the second person to complete the EGOT. (WTOP/Jimmy Alexander) WTOP/Jimmy Alexander The awards are divided into two categories to make sure theaters of similar sizes and means compete against each other. (WTOP/Jimmy Alexander) WTOP/Jimmy Alexander ( 1 /3) Share This Gallery: Share This:

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One winner didn’t need to hear the applause to feel the moment.

Director Alexandria Wailes, a deaf artist who spoke to WTOP through an interpreter, won the Helen Hayes Award for Outstanding Director of a Musical for her work on “A Strange Loop,” which was shown at the Visionaries of the Creative Arts and the Deaf Austin Theatre.

“When my name was called, I was gob smacked,” Wailes said. “I was supposed to be here for a reason.”

That reason, she said, was for the “people who have been overlooked, marginalized, unseen.”

“I really want to be able to turn the tables and give them time, space and attention to make sure their stories are told,” Wailes said.

While Wailes calls New York home, Hillary Jones, who won the Outstanding Lead Performer Helen for the play “Furlough’s Paradise,” is more of a local.

“I’m born and raised in Chocolate City, Washington, D.C.,” Jones said with a smile.

Jones told WTOP she caught the acting bug in elementary school. Asked what she’d tell that little girl today, she said, “Shout as loud as you want to, to be seen and you will be seen. You deserve to be seen.”

Actor David Gow couldn’t hide his excitement after winning Outstanding Lead Performer in a Play for “The Inheritance, Parts One and Two.”

“Thank you. I’ve never won anything in my life,” Gow declared on stage.

He described the production as “the gayest play of all time, in the best way,” and said the cast, made up entirely of queer artists, was proud to see the D.C. community embrace the show. The production earned five Hayes awards, including Outstanding Director and Outstanding Play.

Sound designer Justin Schmitz spoke to WTOP on the red carpet just minutes before winning a Helen for Outstanding Sound Design for “hang.”

“The Helen Hayes Awards are a really great opportunity to recognize the greatness that’s in our community,” Schmitz said.

Moments later, Schmitz shrugged his shoulders and simply exclaimed, “Who knew? Who knew?!”

“It’s incredible. This means the world to me,” he added.

His family flew in from Wisconsin as his Midwest good luck charms. His 85-year-old father beamed and said, “I think it’s great. He’s accomplished very much in his short life.”

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