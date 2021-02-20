Armed murder suspect shot, hospitalized by DC police

D.C. police shot and hospitalized an armed man who they say had killed another man in the District Friday evening.

The suspect — John Woods, 66, of Silver Spring, Maryland — was charged with first-degree murder while armed, assault on a police officer while armed, carrying a rifle or shotgun outside home or business, and possession of unregistered ammunition.

Authorities said they responded to a report of an unconscious person in the 6000 block of Chillum Place in northeast around 6 p.m. Upon arriving, they saw that Woods was armed with a long gun.

Police said that Woods ignored multiple commands from them, causing an officer to shoot him. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers said they found Geno Freeman, 60, of Hyattsville, Maryland, suffering from a gunshot wound outside of a business. Freeman showed no signs of life, police said, and was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Per D.C. police protocol, the officer who shot Wood was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation. Police said that body worn cameras were active during the incident and the footage is currently under review.

Below is the area where the shooting took place: