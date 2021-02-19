CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Biden stands by vaccine timeline | Update on COVID-19 relief | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
DC police shoot armed suspect, 1 man found dead

Michelle Basch | mbasch@wtop.com

February 19, 2021, 9:53 PM

Police in D.C. are investigating two shootings that left one man dead and another wounded by police.

It happened Friday just before 6 p.m., on the 5900 block of Chillum Place Northeast near New Hampshire Avenue.

Police found a man on the ground in a grassy area, and they saw another man carrying a weapon.

“Once the officers noticed that man was down, they also noticed another individual carrying a long gun,” Acting D.C. police Chief Robert Contee said.

More officers responded to the scene and asked the man to put his weapon down, but he did not.

At least one officer shot the armed man, who was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police recovered the man’s rifle.

The man on the ground was pronounced dead, and police are in the process of notifying his family.

The officer who opened fire will be placed on routine administrative leave, Contee said.

No other details are available yet at this time.

Below is a map where the shooting took place:

Michelle Basch

Michelle Basch is a reporter and anchor at WTOP.

