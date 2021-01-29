CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. statewide vaccination effort | CDC reopening guidance | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Vaccine appointments to open for DC child care providers, independent schools staff

Abigail Constantino

January 29, 2021, 11:22 PM

Starting in February, staff of licensed child care providers and independent schools in D.C. will be eligible to make appointments for the coronavirus vaccine.

DC Health and the Office of the State Superintendent of Education have partnered with One Medical, which will administer the vaccines. Eligible staff who will be working in person will receive an email with instructions for making an appointment, which will open on Monday at noon.

Appointments start on Tuesday and some 1,400 spots are available during the first week. In subsequent weeks, some 900 slots will be available each week.

Teachers and staff at D.C. Public Schools who will be participating in in-person learning started receiving the coronavirus vaccine last Tuesday.

