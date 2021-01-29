Vaccine appointments to open for DC child care providers, independent schools staff

Starting in February staff of licensed child care providers and independent schools in D.C. will be eligible to make appointments for the coronavirus vaccine.

Starting in February, staff of licensed child care providers and independent schools in D.C. will be eligible to make appointments for the coronavirus vaccine.

DC Health and the Office of the State Superintendent of Education have partnered with One Medical, which will administer the vaccines. Eligible staff who will be working in person will receive an email with instructions for making an appointment, which will open on Monday at noon.

Appointments start on Tuesday and some 1,400 spots are available during the first week. In subsequent weeks, some 900 slots will be available each week.

Teachers and staff at D.C. Public Schools who will be participating in in-person learning started receiving the coronavirus vaccine last Tuesday.

More Coronavirus news

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.