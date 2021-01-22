Key streets near National Mall still closed

D.C.-area commuters and residents will continue to notice delays, detours and shutdowns on Friday as cleanup from the inauguration continues.

D.C.-area commuters and residents will continue to notice delays, detours and shutdowns following Wednesday’s inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Most driving restrictions in D.C. have been rescinded, said acting D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee, and they should all be gone by Friday morning, along with the barriers that restricted traffic in the center of the District for about a week.

Bridges and roads

Drivers in D.C. will still have to navigate some road closures, according to the WTOP Traffic Center. Most access to Independence and Maine avenues remains blocked near the Tidal Basin.

Most of Constitution Avenue is open. Massachusetts Avenue in front of Union Station is open. All numbered streets across the National Mall are closed.

The National Mall itself may not fully reopen until Monday.

“There are many blocks of busy K Street NW that remain barricaded off between Washington Circle and Mount Vernon Square,” WTOP Traffic reporter Dave Dildine said.

“The layers of security were a little stronger here since it’s well-known as an influential corridor that houses lobbyists and law firms, so the barricades will take a little more time to dismantle.”

14th Street SW: Closed both ways between Interstate 395/Southwest Freeway and L Street NW

Closed both ways between Interstate 395/Southwest Freeway and L Street NW 12th Street Tunnel: Closed northbound between l-395/Southwest Freeway and Constitution Avenue.

Closed northbound between l-395/Southwest Freeway and Constitution Avenue. Constitution Avenue NW: Closed both ways between 3rd Street NW and 2nd Street NE

Closed both ways between 3rd Street NW and 2nd Street NE Independence Avenue SW: Closed both ways between 23rd Street SW and 2nd Street SE

Closed both ways between 23rd Street SW and 2nd Street SE 16th Street NW/Black Lives Matter Plaza: Closed both ways between K Street NW and Lafayette Square

Closed both ways between K Street NW and Lafayette Square K Street NW: Closed both ways between 17th Street and 19th streets NW

Closed both ways between 17th Street and 19th streets NW 14th Street Bridge: Open, but traffic cannot exit at 14th Street Southwest or 12th Street Expressway and must stay on Interstate 395 North

Open, but traffic cannot exit at 14th Street Southwest or 12th Street Expressway and must stay on Interstate 395 North Arlington Memorial Bridge: Open

Open Theodore Roosevelt Bridge: Open, but the exit to independence Avenue remains blocked

Open, but the exit to independence Avenue remains blocked South Capitol Street/Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge: Open

Open 11th Street Bridge: Open

Open John Philip Sousa Bridge (Pennsylvania Avenue): Open

Open Key Bridge: Open.

Below is a map of ongoing closures:

Metro

All Metro stations are scheduled to be open on Friday.

This weekend, Metro will run on a normal weekend schedule with no track work planned. There will be normal hours of operation and opening from 7 a.m. until 11 p.m. Saturday, and 8 a.m. through 11 p.m. on Sunday, with all 91 stations available.

Weekend service summary:

Red : Trains run every 12 to 15 minutes.

: Trains run every 12 to 15 minutes. Blue, Orange, Silver, Yellow, Green: Trains run every 15 to 20 minutes.

For your safety and the safety of others, customers are required to wear cloth face coverings or masks while traveling on the Washington Metro.