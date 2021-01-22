Weekend Road and Rail: Metro gives riders a break; Suitland Parkway closures

This weekend will see a rare break from track work on Metro, with all stations open and trains operating on normal weekend schedules.

This weekend will see a rare break from track work on Metro, with all stations open and trains operating on normal weekend schedules.

Overnight closures continue on Interstate 66 in Virginia, with scheduled interchange work at Routes 29 and 28 in Centreville. Bridge work is scheduled in Maryland on the Capitol Beltway and MD-450/Defense Highway. The I-295/DC-295 rehabilitation project continues with lanes and ramp closures, and a full closure of the Suitland Parkway.

Here’s what you need to know.

Roadwork

Virginia

It may be cold, but weather-dependent I-66 work will be continuing into the weekend. Motorists on I-66 overnights near the U.S. Route 50 interchange have seen overnight detours for an ongoing bridge installation project, as part of the ongoing, ever-changing I-66 Transforms Outside the Beltway Project.

This particular I-66/U.S. 50 Interchange is being rebuilt to add Express Lane access to and from the east and to construct a new, shared-use path.

In Fairfax overnights, I-66 westbound at the Route 50 interchange has been closed and detoured using Route 50 and West Ox Road with the westbound ramps to/from Route 50 closed.

Those moving eastbound on Route 50 from West Ox toward I-66 have travel reduced to a single lane with full stops of up to 20 minutes at a time. All work, scheduled nightly, will continue into Saturday morning between 10:30 p.m. and 5:30 a.m.

Farther east along I-66, all lanes approaching Route 123/Chain Bridge Road continue to close nightly for continued demolition of the old Route 123 bridges.

During this overnight work, all traffic on I-66 is detoured around the closure using the ramps at the Route 123 interchange. Route 123 remains open during these operations, but drivers should expect possible delays crossing over I-66 and follow police direction.

This weekend’s closures for I-66 at Route 123 will continue nightly between 10:30 p.m. through 6 a.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. Sunday.

In Centreville, bridge demolition continues at the I-66/Route 29 Lee Highway interchange with northbound Route 29 being reduce to a single travel lane under the interstate. This overnight work sees all lanes reopening by 5 a.m.

There is work nightly at the Route 28/I-66 interchange, which too will continue into Saturday morning. Motorists should expect to see overnight ramp and lane closures on Route 28 at I-66 with Braddock Road eastbound closing and detouring at Newton Patent Drive.

Overnight work will see crews implementing a traffic shift of Route 28 in preparation for the demolition of the old Route 28 southbound bridge over I-66. During this time, Route 28 south is reduced to a single lane between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. with Braddock Road directed to Westfields Boulevard.

The ramp from I-66 westbound to Route 28 south is closed nightly starting on or about 11 p.m. with traffic detoured to the next exit for Route 29/Lee Highway to head north for a U-turn. The ramp from Route 28 south to I-66 east will be closed with a posted detour too.

In Leesburg this weekend, overnight roadwork is scheduled for eastbound Route 7/East Market Street between the Leesburg Bypass (Route 7/Route 15) and River Creek Parkway as part of the Route 7/Battlefield Parkway Project.

At least one eastbound lane of Route 7 remains open at all times. Message boards displaying the lane closure information will be in place as part of advance notification for travelers.

Maryland

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) will continue work on the Beltway I-95/I-495 bridge over the Suitland Parkway between MD-4 Pennsylvania Avenue (Exit 11) and Allentown Road/Joint Base Andrews (Exit 9).

In fact, the ongoing work here in some variation is scheduled to continue through the end of this year.

There will be 24/7 shoulder reductions with various single to double lane closures during off-peak hours for bridge replacement. The overnight lane closures on I-95/I-495 are scheduled to continue through 11 a.m. this Saturday morning.

Throughout this year, the MDOT SHA project to rehabilitate US-1/College Park will see lane closures and shifts at various times.

This weekend, US-1/Baltimore Avenue between College Avenue and MD-193/University Boulevard will see single lane closures daily between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.

In Baltimore, the high impact I-895/Harbor Tunnel Thruway bridge rehabilitation project is scheduled to have off-peak closures into this summer. This weekend expect lane closures on I-895 between the tunnels and Boston/O’Donnell Street and Holabird Avenue exits.

In Riverdale Park, there is Purple Line underground utility relocation scheduled to have lane closures and flagging between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. at these locations:

64th Avenue at Riverdale Road (MD 410)

Eastpine Drive and Patterson Street

66th Avenue at Riverdale Road (MD 410)

67th Avenue at Riverdale Road (MD 410)

Riverdale Road (MD 410) at Fernwood Terrace

Due to varying Purple Line construction in Riverdale, on-street parking is prohibited on portions of 64th Avenue through Feb. 12. The intersection of MD-410/Riverdale Road and 64th Avenue to the parking entrance for townhomes towing will be enforced all day.

In Anne Arundel County, MDOT SHA has begun work on the MD-450 Bridge over the North River.

Now through late spring, on MD-450/Defense Highway between Pebblebrook Court and St. Stephens Church, just west of St. Stephens Church Road, expect daily flagging operations between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Two lanes will be maintained throughout the duration of the project, and residents will be able to access both MD-450 and area roadways during construction.

DC

The District Department of Transportation has planned construction along I-295/DC-295 and nearby area roads this weekend, with daily lane and ramp closures typically taking place between 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. and nightly closures between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following day.

On I-295 between Laboratory Road and I-695, there are single daily lane closures with multiple lane closures scheduled nightly through this weekend.

Motorists can expect the same on South Capitol Street between Firth Sterling and N Street SE, and on the Suitland Parkway between Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and South Capitol Street SE.

The Suitland Parkway is scheduled to be closed this weekend between Firth Sterling Avenue and South Capitol Street through 5 a.m. Monday morning, with detours posted.

There are additional nightly full closures occurring on Howard Road between the WMATA Parking garage and Firth Sterling Avenue SE, with detours posted.

There will be daily and nightly single lane closures anytime on Firth Sterling Avenue, Potomac Avenue SE/SW, Half Street SW, Howard Road SE, Barry Road SE, St. Elizabeths Avenue SE, Malcolm X Avenue SE and South Capitol Street SE/SW.

The following full ramp closures will occur daily and nightly too:

Exit 3B from I-295 Northbound (South Capitol Street/Nationals Park/Downtown)

Exit 4 from I-295 Southbound (South Capitol Street/Suitland Parkway)

I-295 Northbound On-ramp from northbound Firth Sterling Avenue SE

Ramp from MLK Jr. Avenue to I-295 Northbound (continuously)

Metro

In observance of the 2021 Presidential Inauguration, Metro will run on a normal weekend schedule with no track work planned. There will be normal hours of operation and opening from 7 a.m. until 11 p.m. Saturday, and 8 a.m. through 11 p.m. on Sunday, with all 91 stations available.

Weekend service summary:

Red : Trains run every 12 to 15 minutes.

: Trains run every 12 to 15 minutes. Blue, Orange, Silver, Yellow, Green: Trains run every 15 to 20 minutes.

For your safety and the safety of others, customers are required to wear cloth face coverings or masks while traveling on the Washington Metro.