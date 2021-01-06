Pro-Trump protesters hit DC streets for 2nd day

Supporters President Donald Trump and his unproven claims of widespread election fraud are gearing up for a second wave of demonstrations in D.C. Several rallies are planned. The prompts come on the same day that Congress meets to count the Electoral College votes affirming President-elect Joe Biden’s win.

Supporters of President Donald Trump and his unproven claims of widespread election fraud are gearing up for a second wave of protests in D.C. on Wednesday.

It’s the same day that Congress meets to count the Electoral College votes affirming President-elect Joe Biden’s win.

During Tuesday’s demonstrations, at least six people were arrested.

Here’s what you need to know for Wednesday.

Rallies

According to a map and schedule online, the first of Wednesday’s protest rallies kicks off at 9 a.m. at The Ellipse at President’s Park. The March to Save America website says “doors open” at 7 a.m. There are, in fact, no doors at The Ellipse. From there, the March for Trump will head to the Capitol at 1 p.m.

The Freedom Rally starts at 9 a.m. near the Capitol.

The Wild Protest starts at 10 a.m. on the Capitol lawn, where attendees are encouraged to “tell Congress” not to certify the 2020 election.

“Congress cannot certify this fraudulent Electoral College,” the website reads.

And the Jericho March around the Capitol grounds runs from 11:45 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

Local leaders urge residents to steer clear of downtown DC

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, the D.C. Council, Maryland’s Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich and Virginia’s Loudoun County Board of Supervisors Chair-At-Large Phyllis Randall have all urged residents to avoid downtown D.C. for the duration of the pro-Trump protests.

“The right to protest is a fundamental right of every American. I have personally exercised this right for decades. But this week I am joining Mayor Bowser and other regional leaders in urging our residents to avoid demonstrations by protesters supporting President Trump’s erroneous claims that the election was fraudulent. These are not ordinary times, and these will not be ordinary protests,” Elrich said in a statement.

“Protest organizers and the groups they represent have shown an alarming affinity for violence. Sadly, they have not been shy about suggesting the need for violence,” he said.

DC police: Leave your guns at home

Signs about D.C.’s gun laws have been posted throughout the downtown area.

“Anyone in violation of the posted signs, anyone in violation of District of Columbia law, will be arrested,” said acting D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee. “So, I want to be very clear about that because we have received some information that there are individuals intent on bringing firearms into our city and that just will not be tolerated.”

He said that he wants anyone who sees someone at the rallies carrying a gun or trying to conceal a gun to call police.

In a statement, D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine said many of the people involved “have stated that they are coming to the District to provoke residents and wreak havoc.”

“The Office of the Attorney General, in coordination with the Metropolitan Police Department, the Council, and the Mayor will closely monitor their activities and do everything in our power to hold them accountable should they break District laws,” Racine said. “That includes illegally carrying firearms within 1,000 feet of these demonstrations, which will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

“We will also act to ensure that those who operate businesses or live downtown — particularly our residents experiencing homelessness — do not suffer harm.”

DC street closures, parking restrictions

Police are closing a multitude of streets for the rallies.

The restrictions are concentrated around the White House and parts of the National Mall on Wednesday.

See the full list of no-parking zones and street closures.

Proud Boys

The leader of the far-right extremist Proud Boys was arrested Monday night after he arrived in Washington.

He’s no longer in custody but has been ordered to leave D.C. and stay away until his next court appearance.

Henry Tarrio, who goes by Enrique, was arrested shortly after arriving in D.C. on Monday afternoon.

Tarrio is accused of being involved in the tearing down and burning of a Black Lives Matter banner from a historically Black church in downtown D.C. during a pro-Trump rally last month.

In addition to destruction of property charges, the 36-year-old faces two felony weapons charges: D.C. police said officers found him with two high-capacity firearm magazines when he was arrested.

The Proud Boys have promised to attend both the Jan. 6 rallies and President-elect Joe Biden’s Jan. 20 inauguration.

National Guard

The National Guard has been activated and will assist D.C. police throughout the protests.

Some 340 D.C. National Guard members will be in the city, with about 115 on duty in the streets at any given time, according to a defense official. The official said members will set up traffic control points around the city and to stand with district police officers at all the city’s Metro stops.

Acting D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said Guard troops will be used for some crowd management.

Congress

Congress is scheduled to meet Wednesday to confirm the Electoral College vote.

But there is a cadre of Republican lawmakers who are orchestrating an unprecedented attempt to overturn Joe Biden’s election win over President Donald Trump.

Trump declared at a campaign rally in Georgia on Monday that he would “fight like hell” to hold on to the presidency, and he appealed to Republican lawmakers to reverse his election loss.

But those Republicans leading the long-shot effort in Congress are still deciding the details of their strategy. A late-night meeting convened by Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, reached few conclusions, according to two Republicans familiar with the situation and granted anonymity to discuss it. Cruz will object to electoral results from Arizona, another Republican said. That’s likely to be the first objection considered, in a state Biden won.

Trump’s attempt to enlist his allies to overturn Biden’s 306-232 election win is unlike anything ever attempted in modern times, and it is all but certain to fail.

Biden’s inauguration is set for Jan. 20.

WTOP’s Jack Moore and Teta Alim, and The Associated Press, contributed to this report.