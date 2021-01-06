INAUGURATION NEWS: DC mayor threatened, security upped | Metro stations to close, widespread road closures | Inauguration FAQs | Trump's 2nd impeachment
Home » Maryland News » Maryland governor mobilizing guard…

Maryland governor mobilizing guard members for Washington

The Associated Press

January 6, 2021, 6:46 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s governor said Wednesday that he’s mobilizing 500 National Guard members to help authorities restore order in and around the U.S. Capitol after supporters of President Donald Trump breached security and entered Congress as lawmakers were set to certify the presidential election results.

Gov. Larry Hogan said he made the decision after speaking to the Secretary of the Army. Hogan, a Republican, also said he is sending in 200 Maryland State Police troopers.

“All Americans should be outraged by this attack on our nation’s Capitol,” Hogan said in a statement. “This is a heinous and violent assault on the heart of our democracy. I will not stand for this, and neither should any American.”

Dozens of Trump supporters breached the security perimeter and entered the Capitol as Congress was meeting, with lawmakers expected to vote and affirm Democrat Joe Biden’s presidential win.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

GSA kicks starts 2021 with an acquisition potpourri

Pentagon puts budgeteers in charge of business process reform

Pentagon launches online marketplace to pair small firms with 'trusted' investors

Agency RPA use more than doubled in 2020, but where do bots go from here?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up