Improved DC COVID-19 vaccine booking site aims to streamline appointments

D.C. has made improvements to the process of booking a coronavirus vaccine appointment.

With a promise of ramping up coronavirus vaccine distribution from the Biden administration, D.C. has made improvements to the process of booking a vaccine appointment.

Mayor Muriel Bowser and D.C. health department director Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt said that President Joe Biden’s announcement to increase deliveries to hard-pressed states over the next three weeks is a “promising indicator” of the administration’s commitment to increasing the supply of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The effort is expected to have enough doses to vaccinate 300 million Americans by the end of the summer or early fall, The Associated Press reported.

To improve the process of booking appointments, D.C. used feedback from the community to update the District’s vaccination registration website and its Coronavirus Call Center.

In addition to improvements made after Jan. 13, starting Thursday the following changes to the website will take effect:

Enhanced vaccination site management : The website will automatically hide vaccination sites where all appointments are booked. Before, this was manually performed and would lead to the public seeing sites without available appointments.

: The website will automatically hide vaccination sites where all appointments are booked. Before, this was manually performed and would lead to the public seeing sites without available appointments. Streamlined process : The removal of questions regarding insurance information will further streamline the process of booking an appointment.

: The removal of questions regarding insurance information will further streamline the process of booking an appointment. Site navigation improvements : Updated help text and easier to understand buttons will make the website easier to navigate.

: Updated help text and easier to understand buttons will make the website easier to navigate. Additional confirmation options: Users will now have the option to print a confirmation page in lieu of showing an email.

Also on Thursday, residents in ZIP code 20024 will be included in the priority list and will have access to appointments released Thursday.

If you do not have access to the internet, there are more than 200 call takers who will be able to help you schedule over the phone at 855-363-0333.

More Coronavirus news

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.