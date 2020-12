Street closures, parking restrictions for ‘Million MAGA March’

Potential road closures and parking restrictions start Friday through Sunday in D.C. for some expected protests.

The “Million MAGA March” is expected to return to D.C. on Saturday after a tumultuous, tension-filled showing last month that included stabbings and arrests.

Here’s what to know about the protest.

Emergency no parking

From Thursday at 6 p.m. to Sunday at 11:59 p.m.

H Street from 15th Street to 17th Street

I Street from 15th Street to 17th Street

Connecticut Avenue from H Street NW to L Street NW

Vermont Avenue from H Street NW to L Street NW

15th Street from I Street to K Street NW (west side of McPherson Square)

17th Street from I Street to K Street NW (east side of Franklin Square)

Saturday, from 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Constitution Avenue from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to 23rd Street NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street NW to 18th Street NW

I Street from 9th Street NW to 15th Street NW

I Street from 17th Street NW to 18th Street NW

H Street from 9th Street NW to 15th Street NW

H Street from 17th Street NW to 18th Street NW

K Street from 9th Street NW to 18th Street NW

New York Avenue from 9th Street NW to 15th Street NW

17th Street from Constitution Avenue NW to L Street NW (west side of Farragut Square)

15th Street from Constitution Avenue NW to L Street NW (east side of McPherson Square)

16th Street from K Street to O Street

14th Street from Independence Avenue SW to L Street NW

13th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to L Street NW

12th Street from Constitution Avenue NW to E Street NW

11th Street from Constitution Avenue NW to E Street NW

10th Street from Constitution Avenue NW to E Street NW

9th Street from Constitution Avenue NW to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

7th Street from Independence Avenue SW to E Street NW

6th Street from Constitution Avenue NW to E Street NW

4th Street from Independence Avenue SW to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

3rd Street from Independence Avenue SW to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

New York Avenue from 18th Street NW to 17th Street NW

C Street from 18th Street NW to 17th Street NW

D Street from 18th Street NW to 17th Street NW

Madison Drive from 3rd Street NW to 15th Street NW

Jefferson Drive from 3rd Street SW to 15th Street SW

Street closures

D.C. police said they’re not anticipating street closures on Friday or Sunday, but there may be potential intermittent closures in the downtown area, which will depend on public safety.

Visit D.C. police traffic’s Twitter account for the latest.

On Saturday, from 6 a.m. to 11:59 p.m., the following streets will be closed to vehicular traffic. This is based on public safety, D.C. police said. However, drivers can go in the area if they are on essential business, or going to and from their houses.

Constitution Avenue from Pennsylvania Avenue to 23rd Street NW

Independence Avenue SW from 14th Street to Ohio Drive SW

K Street from 9th Street NW to 18th Street NW

I Street from 9th Street NW to 18th Street NW

H Street from 9th Street NW to 18th Street NW

New York Avenue from 9th Street NW to 15th Street NW

New York Avenue from 17th Street NW to 18th Street NW

G Street from 9th Street NW to 15th Street NW

G Street from 17th Street NW to 18th Street NW

F Street from 9th Street NW to 15th Street NW

F Street from 17th Street NW to 18th Street NW

E Street from 9th Street NW to 15th Street NW

E Street from 17th Street NW to 18th Street NW

D Street from 5th Street NW to 9th Street NW

D Street from 17th Street NW to 18th Street NW

C Street from 3rd Street NW to 6th Street NW

C Street from 17th Street NW to 18th Street NW

Pennsylvania Avenue NW from 3rd Street NW to 15th Street NW

Pennsylvania Avenue NW from 17th Street NW to 18th Street NW

Indiana Avenue from 3rd Street to 5th Street NW

3rd Street from Independence Avenue SW to D Street NW

4th Street from Independence Avenue SW to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

4th Street from Indiana Avenue NW to E Street NW

5th Street from Indiana Avenue NW to E Street NW

6th Street from Constitution Avenue NW to E Street NW

7th Street from Independence Avenue SW to E Street NW

9th Street from Constitution Avenue NW to E Street NW

10th Street from Constitution Avenue NW to L Street NW

11th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to L Street NW

12th Street from Constitution Avenue NW to L Street NW

13th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to L Street NW

14th Street from Independence Avenue SW to L Street NW

15th Street from Independence Avenue SW to L Street NW

16th Street from H Street NW to L Street NW

Vermont Avenue from H Street NW to L Street NW

Connecticut Avenue from H Street NW to L Street NW

17th Street from Independence Avenue SW to L Street NW

Madison Street from 3rd Street NW to 15th Street NW

Jefferson Street from 3rd Street SW to 15th Street SW

12th Street Tunnel

9th Street Tunnel

Drivers and pedestrians should follow the posted signs.

Vehicles parked in violation will be ticketed and towed.